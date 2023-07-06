Ex-Portsmouth officer found not guilty of manslaughter in 2018 police shooting

Vincent McClean was indicted by a grand jury on a count of voluntary manslaughter in March, nearly five years since the shooting happened on Navajo Trail.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Portsmouth Police Officer Vincent McClean was found not guilty of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting of 28-year-old Willie Marable.

McClean had been indicted by a grand jury on a count of voluntary manslaughter in March, nearly five years since the shooting happened on Navajo Trail on May 13, 2018.

On that night, officers with the Portsmouth Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion and were then allegedly confronted by two armed suspects, a man and a woman.

According to police, the two refused to comply with the officers' orders, which led to one officer firing their gun, hitting the man later identified as Marable.