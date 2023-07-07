Ex-Warwick High assistant principal sentenced for indecent liberties with child

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A former Newport News assistant principal will spend several years behind bars for indecent liberties with a child.
According to online court records, former Warwick High assistant principal Jason Taylor was sentenced on two counts of indecent liberties with a child, resulting in a four-year sentence for each charge on Friday.
In November 2022, Taylor was arrested on 13 felony charges for incidents that happened between 2015 and 2018 and involved a teenage girl, several of which were later withdrawn.
A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools previously told 13News Now he was no longer employed with the school division.
A NNPS spokeswoman said the crimes Taylor is accused of committing happened before he started working for the school division. The victim had been a student at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake.