Ex-Warwick High assistant principal sentenced for indecent liberties with child

Last November, Jason Taylor was arrested on 13 felony charges for incidents that happened between 2015 and 2018 and involved a teenage girl.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A former Newport News assistant principal will spend several years behind bars for indecent liberties with a child.

According to online court records, former Warwick High assistant principal Jason Taylor was sentenced on two counts of indecent liberties with a child, resulting in a four-year sentence for each charge on Friday.

In November 2022, Taylor was arrested on 13 felony charges for incidents that happened between 2015 and 2018 and involved a teenage girl, several of which were later withdrawn.

A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools previously told 13News Now he was no longer employed with the school division.