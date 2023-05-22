Police: Exchange of gunfire in Chesapeake leads to one person being injured, cars being damaged

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after an apparent exchange of gunfire Monday evening led to one person being injured and a couple of vehicles being damaged.



According to a spokesperson, the Chesapeake Police Department received calls of gunshots in the area of Dunedin Park at round 6:30 p.m. Coincidentally, there was a Chesapeake Police officer in the area who happened to hear the gunshots and was able to quickly locate the scene.



The officer found two vehicles still on scene that were struck by gunfire. Nobody was actually shot, but one person that was in one of the vehicles was injured. The spokesperson didn't specify what type of injury was sustained. That person was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.



The spokesperson said police believe that there was a third vehicle at the scene when gunshots were exchanged between multiple individuals. That vehicle left before the officers arrived. There was no further speculation provided about who was shooting at whom, or whether or not any of the people in the other two vehicles also fired shots.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Police on the Crime Line at 1 (888) 562-5887. Tips can also be submitted online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.