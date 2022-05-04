Faith and community leaders of Hampton Roads hold prayer vigil following recent gun violence

With a total of 49 shootings in March, police chiefs across Hampton Roads want the community to help them combat crime.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In the first five days of April, police investigated about a dozen shootings across Hampton Roads. A total of 49 shootings happened in March.

Police chiefs across Hampton Roads called for the community to help them combat crime.

On Tuesday, faith leaders are holding a prayer vigil to do their part.

“Where do we go from here? Community or chaos,” said Andrew Shannon, the president of For the People MOS, which helps low-income families.

“Our ongoing goal and objective is to build a stronger community,” said Shannon.

Shannon’s newest project is getting police officers, church pastors, and the community to discuss ways to end gun violence.

New Beech Grove Baptist Church is hosting the vigil.

7 Last Sayings of Jesus Christ Thank you for joining us! If you would like to give, you can here: https://www.givelify.com/givenow/1.0/MzY4MA==/selection Posted by New Beech Grove on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

“If you're a responsible citizen and you see something you should let someone know that's being responsible,” said New Beech Grove Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Willard Maxwell.

Dr. Maxwell said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will talk to people to build better communication with the community.

“Just to have a discussion to talk about what we are doing, what they can do to help because a lot of times we look at the police to do everything but they can’t do everything. They need our help,” said Dr. Maxwell.

Shannon hopes Tuesday’s prayer vigil helps find solutions to keep people from losing their lives to gun violence.