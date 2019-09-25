CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man allegedly impersonating law enforcement in Charlotte has been arrested, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Wednesday. Investigators are trying to locate anyone possibly victimized by the suspect.

Investigators seized weapons, a tactical vest, FBI clothing, a police radio, and other equipment from the home of Antoine Adolph Jones, according to police. They also found a dark blue Chevrolet Impala that was made to look like an undercover police vehicle outfitted with flashing lights and sirens.

Jones had at least two interactions with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers before his arrest.

Around 5:30 p.m. on September 20, officers responding to a crash on East WT Harris Boulevard near Hickory Grove Road encountered Jones directing traffic. He was wearing a shirt with "Federal Investigator" printed on it, police said. He had parked his Impala with red and blue LED lights at the scene, according to police.

Later in the evening, Jones approached an off duty CMPD officer outside the ABC store at 6400 Albermarle Road, according to the search warrant for Jones' residence. Jones talked to the officer about his previous interactions with CMPD officers at the traffic crash.

At both the crash and outside the ABC Store, Jones identified himself as an FBI agent from the Columbia, South Carolina field office, according to CMPD and the warrant. He claimed to work in the human trafficking unit and was in Charlotte to visit a friend.

An investigation revealed Jones did not work for any law enforcement agency. Investigators found a warrant for his arrest out of South Carolina for bank fraud and impersonating a law enforcement officer. He was also prohibited from owning a firearm in South Carolina.

Police obtained a search warrant for Jones' residence at Parkland Commons Apartment, which is located on E WT Harris Boulvard near the location of the traffic crash investigation.

Both the Impala, and a dark blue 1998 Honda Civic Jones drove to the ABC store, had South Carolina license plates, according to the search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have been victimized or has information about this investigation or the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

