Police investigate false report of school shooting at Chesapeake SECEP Center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a false report of a school shooting at the Chesapeake SECEP Center Thursday afternoon.

The investigation began when police got a 911 call from someone claiming there was a shooter at the school and they could hear gunshots. The school is located on Battlefield Boulevard in the Great Bridge area of the city.

Police officers responded to the school and went inside the building but determined there was no active threat, according to the department.

The officers made contact with the student at the school who allegedly made the false call.