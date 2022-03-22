Family of 25-year-old shooting victim Devon Malik Harris wants change and justice

A Portsmouth family is honoring the life of the loved one who died in a Downtown Norfolk shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. — A family from Portsmouth is hoping for change and justice. They are remembering the life of 25-year-old Devon Malik Harris, who was shot and killed on Granby Street Saturday morning.

The family said Harris went by the name Malik. He was shot and killed in front of Chicho’s restaurant. Calvin said he got a call from friends about the shooting that day.

“He wasn't out here starting stuff," said Calvin Harris, Malik's brother.

Calvin Harris said his brother’s life was actually the opposite.

“His morals was to protect, give and love," said Calvin Harris.

Calvin Harris said Malik did just that loving the game of football. Malik played for the semi-pro football team Virginia Beach Rhinos for the past five years.

“Oh yeah, he was the truth. He was an all-star," said Calvin Harris.

Markus Turner coached Malik at Woodrow Wilson High School, which is now Manor High School. Turner said he was a great player on the field and an even greater person off the field.

“Malik had an infectious personality and his smile. If you saw any pictures or talk to anyone, Malik’s smile, no matter what happened or what was going on, when you and I saw Malik smile, it changed the mood, it changed the atmosphere," said Turner.

Calvin Harris was also Malik’s teammate at one point.

“Me and him were in the process of trying to start like a foundation or something like that, so we could give back to the community," said Harris.

Now, family and friends are looking for ways to continue his legacy and get justice.

“If anybody knows anything that could help us build and not let this happen again or we can prevent this from happening to someone else’s family because this is going to take a toll. It’s going to take a lot of healing," said Turner.

The family said they are working on setting up a memorial to honor Malik.

Turner is also a coach for a semi-pro football team in Williamsburg. Turner said the league is making some changes because of the shooting.