Four arrested between the ages of 17 and 19 for deadly Norfolk double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to a double shooting earlier this year that left one man dead and another hurt.

The shooting happened early on the morning of January 15. Police were alerted when two men arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the shooting happened near the intersection of West 27th Street and Colonial Avenue.

One of the men, 37-year-old Omon Hamlin, later died from his injuries. The Norfolk Police Department said the other victim survived.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of four people:

19-year-old Curtis L. Willoughby is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

18-year-old Deante A. Davis is charged with second-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding, vandalism, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

19-year-old Ziontaye T. Spencer is charged with disregarding police command to stop, unauthorized use, petit larceny, and tampering with an auto.

A 17-year-old boy is also facing charges, but police have not released his name due to his age.