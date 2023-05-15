One man dead, another injured in shooting incident in Elizabeth City

The two victims were found after officers were dispatched to the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park just after midnight Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting incident in Elizabeth City early Saturday morning.

According to an Elizabeth City Police Department spokesperson, this happened just after midnight when their officers were dispatched to the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park on River Road in reference to some sort of argument. When they arrived at that location, they found two men who had each been shot several times. Both men were taken by EMS to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

35-year-old Cedric Green was subsequently transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he currently remains. His current condition was not provided.

40-year-old Tavori Fletcher died as a result of his injuries at at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

The police spokesperson said that the suspects in this case fled the scene prior to police getting there, and that they're continuing to investigate leads in an attempt to identify and apprehend the suspects.