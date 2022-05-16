Deadly shooting under investigation in Huntersville section of Norfolk

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died after a shooting in Norfolk on Monday morning.

The Norfolk Police Department said it happened in the 800 block of Fremont Street in the Huntersville section of the city around 10:40 a.m. Officers said the gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

The shooting is just the latest in a wave of violence that has swept across Hampton Roads.

Virginia Beach police said they are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Monday morning.

Also on Sunday night, shots were fired at a vigil for a shooting victim in Norfolk, and four people were shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.