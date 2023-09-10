Man dies after being shot at a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has died after being shot early Monday morning at a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth.
Portsmouth police said officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 3201 George Washington Highway just before 4 a.m. They arrived to find an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim, identified as 21-year-old Arthur House, was taken to a local hospital, where police said he later died from his injuries.
Officials said a suspect is in custody but did not identify them.
At this time, investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com. Callers can remain anonymous.