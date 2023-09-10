Man dies after being shot at a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven at 3201 George Washington Highway.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has died after being shot early Monday morning at a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police said officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 3201 George Washington Highway just before 4 a.m. They arrived to find an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Arthur House, was taken to a local hospital, where police said he later died from his injuries.

Officials said a suspect is in custody but did not identify them.

At this time, investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.