BREAKING: Two dead in stabbing incident in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating an incident in which two people were stabbed and killed late Sunday afternoon.
The incident was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Shell Road, in the Wythe section of the city. Police dispatchers said one person - a 66-year-old man - was pronounced dead on the scene and the other - a 19-year-old man - was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 19-year-old died at the hospital.
Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation took place between the two parties which resulted in both of the individuals receiving stab wounds.
They said investigators are not looking for any suspects, and that the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.