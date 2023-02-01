Father abducts 3-year-old, assaults mother in Virginia Beach: Police

Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by her father, according to VBPD.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in Virginia Beach police said Wednesday evening.

Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by Roberto Dotson. Police said Dotson assaulted Kaelani's mother before driving off.

Kaelani has autism and is nonverbal, according to VBPD.

VBPD said Dotson drives a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata with Texas tag RVX4922. He reportedly made comments about taking Kaelani to Atlanta.

Police said they've obtained arrest warrants for Dotson for abduction and domestic assault.