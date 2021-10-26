Father charged with murder, felony child neglect following infant's death in 2019

Virginia Beach police said Tuesday that the baby's father has been charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.

The police department said 23-year-old La'Shaun Quintae Holloway was indicted by a grand jury on October 20.

He was indicted on the charges of second-degree murder and felony child neglect.

Holloway was served the charges in the Chesapeake city jail, where he is in custody for unrelated criminal charges.

The charges came from an incident on December 20, 2019 in which police responded to the 2100 block of Woodcock Lane for an infant who was found unresponsive.

At that time, first responders performed life-saving measures and took the baby to the hospital.

On December 22, the infant succumbed to its injuries.

The police department did not share details on the infant's age, identity, or cause of death.