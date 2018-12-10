KEENE, Va. (AP) — A father and son have been arrested in the death of a man who disappeared 14 years ago and whose body was found four years ago.

Citing a Thursday release from Albemarle County police, The Daily Progress reports that 56-year-old Richard Glen Spradlin and his son, 34-year-old Kevin Michael Moore, were arrested in the death of Jesse Morgan Hicks Jr.

Hicks left his Fluvanna County home Sept. 1, 2004, and never returned. His truck was found four days later in Nelson County. His body was found in May 2014 in Keene, an unincorporated area of Albemarle County.

Police have not released a cause of death.

Both Spradlin and Moore are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in commission of a felony. It's unclear whether they have lawyers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.