19-year-old woman shot on Fayette Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Fayette Street in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

The Portsmouth Police Department said officers responded to the 1100 block of Fayette Street for a reported gunshot wound incident around 9:35 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the woman with a "severe" gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There's no word on any suspects or what may have led to the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use P3 Tips.