FBI: Capitol rioter dubbed 'Doobie Smoker' arrested in Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities say a California man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.

A criminal complaint says Gonzalez is seen on camera lighting a joint while inside the Capitol’s rotunda.

The complaint also says Gonzalez live streamed a video where he discussed going to the Capitol to “take our country back."