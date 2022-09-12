FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims

Those who want their belongings back need to fill out a form with as much detail as possible by Feb. 7, 2023.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month.

The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who want their belongings back need to fill out the form with as much detail as possible by Feb. 7, 2023.

The questionnaire will also connect victims to the FBI's services and resources, including special funding to provide emergency assistance, crime victim compensation and counseling.

"The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that are under investigation and provide these victims with information, assistance services, and resources," the bureau wrote in a news release.