FBI joins investigation into two bodies found on Fort Bragg

Investigators are looking to create a timeline of the locations and activities of Timothy Dumas Sr. and Master Sgt. William Lavigne III on Dec. 1-2.
Credit: Logan Mock-Bunting, Getty Images
One of the entrance signs to facillities at Fort Bragg in Fayettville, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is joining with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command in seeking information from the public in connection with two bodies being found on Fort Bragg last year. 

A news release from the FBI on Tuesday says investigators are looking to create a timeline of the locations and activities of Timothy Dumas Sr. and Master Sgt. William Lavigne III on Dec. 1-2. 

A statement from the North Carolina post said the bodies were found in a training area and that their deaths were not related to official unit training.

