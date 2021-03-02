FBI joins investigation into two bodies found on Fort Bragg

Investigators are looking to create a timeline of the locations and activities of Timothy Dumas Sr. and Master Sgt. William Lavigne III on Dec. 1-2.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is joining with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command in seeking information from the public in connection with two bodies being found on Fort Bragg last year.

A news release from the FBI on Tuesday says investigators are looking to create a timeline of the locations and activities of Timothy Dumas Sr. and Master Sgt. William Lavigne III on Dec. 1-2.