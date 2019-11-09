NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of Shaquan Lamar Cypress.

Cypress, 26, was indicted on federal drug trafficking and gun charges on August 12 in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Virginia, Newport News Division.

An indictment contains accusations that a defendant, or suspect, has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

A warrant has been issued for Cypress, but he has not been arrested yet.

Cypress is currently a federal fugitive and is wanted on charges related to his role in an alleged conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and Oxycodone in the Hampton area.

The 26-year-old is described as a black man standing at 6'1" and weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Norfolk Field Office at 757-455-0100 or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Cyrpress is considered armed and dangerous.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's Peninsula Safe Streets Task Force.