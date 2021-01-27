FBI seeks information about woman who may have information about endangered child

According to the FBI, they are looking for any identifying information regarding Jane Doe 43, who may have critical information about a child victim.

The FBI believed that she may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the FBI, they are looking for any identifying information regarding Jane Doe 43, an unknown female.

The FBI believed that she may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Video of the unidentified female, Jane Doe 43, shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019, according to the FBI. She is described as a femaile with dark hair who may be between 20 and 30 years old. She is heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed in this case, and the unidentified woman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.