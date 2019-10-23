CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is seeing a growing number of young people who are manipulated, threatened, or even coerced into creating explicit content by an adult online. It's not just social media where this is happening -- it's on gaming platforms too.

With more than 250 million downloads, experts say virtual worlds are becoming playgrounds where predators can easily blend in.

It's called sextortion, a disturbing trend the FBI is taking action on. It's when an adult pressures a minor online into sending explicit photos as blackmail or an exchange for something like video game credits.

"They can pretend to be a 16-year-old boy or girl, they can pretend to be anyone -- especially on the online gaming environment where they are offering cheat codes they're offering access to coupons or to get a further advance in a game," said FBI Agent Brian Herrick.

Last year, an undercover investigation in New Jersey lead to 24 arrests. Sexual predators were accused of using some of the most popular games like Fortnite and Minecraft to prey on teens.

Experts say parents should set rules about playing video games online, for example, only play with people you know in real life, never share personal information or photos, game in a room where parents can overhear, and disable chat functions.

"Many of our victims tell us they felt like there was no way out, they thought they were going to get in trouble," Herrick said. "It's really important for victims to understand they are not in trouble this is an adult who is in trouble."

Last year, the FBI looking into almost 6500 potential cases of sextortion.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sextortion, tell someone like a parent, teacher, a police officer This is a federal crime.

