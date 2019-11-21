CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dr. Javaid Perwaiz was responsible for the health of a lot of women before he ended up behind bars.

As the FBI investigates, it wanted to make things a little easier for current and former patients of the doctor. The FBI and the US Attorney's Office of Eastern Virginia have set up a webpage with information about the case and how to reach out to law enforcement.

The FBI and the Regional US Attorney's Office announced the creation of the website Thursday afternoon.

"The US Attorney's Office and the FBI have established a page on its website. It includes a copy of the criminal complaint and a supporting affidavit summarizing the charges against Dr. Perwaiz," said Joshua Stueve a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office of Eastern Virginia.

13News Now has heard from multiple patients as they recounted horror stories of their experiences with Perwaiz.

The FBI wants those women and any other women who think they may have had unnecessary surgeries at the hands of the Chesapeake OBGYN to come forward.

Right now, Perwaiz faces two charges, medicare fraud and making false statements relating to healthcare matters.

The FBI is still building its case against him as more people continue to come forward. There may be an indictment some time later.

The webpage can be reached by clicking here.

The FBI encourages anyone with information to call the FBI's tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Perwaiz is still in jail and being held without bond.