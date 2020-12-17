x
Feds: Nearly 5,000 fake karaoke machines have been seized in Virginia

They’re reportedly now sitting in a Chesapeake warehouse and will likely be destroyed.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Federal law enforcement officials in Virginia say they’ve seized nearly 5,000 fake karaoke machines. The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that they are now sitting in a Chesapeake warehouse and will likely be destroyed. 

Jim Stitzel is an assistant special agent in charge with Homeland Security Investigations in Norfolk. He said the fake machines came from China and were heading to consumers who purchased them on Amazon. 

Officials are warning shoppers to be wary of counterfeit goods sold through sites like Amazon. 

Stitzel told shoppers to do their due diligence by researching products, reading reviews, and checking into where they're coming from.

