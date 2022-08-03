Feds take over alleged Richmond mass shooting plot

Richmond police said they got a tip from a "hero citizen" that prevented the attack, which was allegedly planned for July 4 in Virginia's capital.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Fourth of July celebration in Richmond won't face local charges.

Instead, federal authorities are taking over the case against Julio Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman "Chapin" Balacarcel.

Richmond police said they got a tip from a "hero citizen" that prevented the attack. Richmond prosecutors had charged the men with being non-U.S. citizens in possession of a handgun. Authorities have said both men are from Guatemala and are in the U.S. illegally.

While local prosecutors dropped the charges, the men could face similar charges on the federal level.

Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith previously said the tipster told investigators the attack was planned for the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater on July 4, where an annual fireworks show is held.