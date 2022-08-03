Feds take over alleged Richmond mass shooting plot

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Fourth of July celebration in Richmond won't face local charges.
Instead, federal authorities are taking over the case against Julio Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman "Chapin" Balacarcel.
Richmond police said they got a tip from a "hero citizen" that prevented the attack. Richmond prosecutors had charged the men with being non-U.S. citizens in possession of a handgun. Authorities have said both men are from Guatemala and are in the U.S. illegally.
While local prosecutors dropped the charges, the men could face similar charges on the federal level.
Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith previously said the tipster told investigators the attack was planned for the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater on July 4, where an annual fireworks show is held.
However, NBC12 reports that in a court hearing Wednesday, Richmond Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Clinton Seal told the judge that there was no specific information that Dogwood Dell was the location for the alleged shooting plot.