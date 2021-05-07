Fifth suspect nabbed in shooting that killed woman, infant in Richmond

An 18-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting that killed a mom, her infant daughter and wounded another woman and two teenagers in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities have arrested a fifth suspect in the killings of a woman and her infant daughter in Virginia.

Richmond police say 18-year-old Kevon Bynum was arrested Thursday night and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Bynum’s arrest came one day after his twin brother was taken into custody on similar charges.

Three other men were arrested within hours of the April 27 shooting at an apartment complex in south Richmond that left two bystanders dead and three wounded.