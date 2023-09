The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Drayton Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Five people, including four minors, were rushed to a hospital following a shooting in Chesapeake Saturday evening, authorities said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Chesapeake police were called to the 1300 block of Drayton Road for a report of shots fired.

Officials did not say the severity of the injuries.

No suspect information was immediately released. An investigation is underway, and officials remain at the scene.