Five people injured by single gunshot at Portsmouth nightclub

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Five people were injured in a shooting incident at a Portsmouth nightclub overnight, but according to police, only one shot was fired.



A spokesperson for Portsmouth Police said this happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the Notorious Lounge, which is located in the Manor Village Shopping Center on Portsmouth Boulevard near Hodges Ferry Rd.



We spoke to the club's owner, who told us that the shot was fired by a security guard after someone reached for a gun. The owner said that person was able to walk out and drive themselves to the hospital.



The spokesperson wasn't able to describe the injuries to the other four people, saying only that they were in close proximity to the person who was shot and they were all treated for their injuries.