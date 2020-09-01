BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The targeted killing of Iran’s top general this week triggered a retaliatory strike from the rogue regime and a war of words among politicians in Washington.

But the United States Secret Service says the drone strike on Qasem Soleimani also sparked a Florida man’s rage against President Trump.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, 26-year-old Chauncy Lump threatened to kill the president on Facebook Live.

Before going live on Jan. 3, agents say he covered his face with white cream, placed a shower curtain over his body and wrapped a towel around his head “like a turban.”

The complaint states Lump admitted to making numerous threatening statements while holding an AK-47 rifle and a handgun. They include:

“He killed my leader, please tell me where is Donald Trump?”

“I need to find the Donald, because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County…”

“Do not play with me, I have AK-47, I have it here, do not play with me, okay.”

“He killed my leader, and I have to kill him. I am ready for Donald. I am.”

RELATED: House to vote Thursday on restraining Trump’s military powers against Iran

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP)

AP

A Facebook employee spotted the video and alerted the Broward Sheriff’s Office that a man going by “BlackMan Vs America” was threatening the president, according to the complaint. Deputies notified the Secret Service, and agents say Lump told them he was joking.

“I shouldn’t have did it in the first place,” Lump told investigators.

He is facing two federal charges – making a false bomb threat and threatening the president – and he’s being held in jail for the U.S. Marshals Office.

The Secret Service has not suggested Lump has any links to international terrorism.

Lump told agents he earned a bachelor’s degree in homeland security at Bethune-Cookman University, but his college records show he only completed one semester, according to the complaint.

RELATED: CBS News: US leaders confident Iran shot down Ukrainian plane, killing 176 people

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington, as Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Vice President Mike Pence, and others look on. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

AP

RELATED: 'The US is not seeking a war with Iran, but we are prepared to finish one'

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter