A woman has been arrested for leaving her 3-year-old daughter in a car for hours while she worked inside of a South Florida strip club, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

At approximately 1:53 a.m. on Wednesday morning, police responded to a 911 call of a female child roaming and crying in a parking lot in the 5400 Block of N. University Drive in Lauderhill, which is just west of Fort Lauderdale.

Police arrived and saw the child, who appeared to be confused and without adult supervision. The child led police to a vehicle in the parking lot which was not running and had the back window cracked for ventilation. In the back of the vehicle were toys and a car seat.

Approximately 30 to 40 minutes later, a woman, later identified as Manouchika Daniels, approached police officers and identified herself as the vehicle owner and the mother of the child.

Police say that Daniels left the in the car unattended from 11 p.m. until around 2 a.m while she worked inside an "adult entertainment establishment" nearby called Vegas Cabaret, police say.

Daniels was charged with one count of Child Neglect.