Elizabeth City food bank reports vandalism of delivery vehicles

The Food Bank of the Albemarle said six delivery vehicles sustained tire damage, making them inoperable until they're fixed.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City reported that they sustained approximately $25,000 worth of damage from vandalism.

Six food delivery vehicles sustained tire damage last week, which makes them inoperable until repair.

"When our delivery vehicles are out of service, even for a day, it puts an incredible strain on our limited resources. These vehicles carry fresh produce, dairy products, and frozen meat to people in need. It’s more than just a financial cost- this vandalism has prevented many people from receiving meals today," the Food Bank of the Albemarle said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The food bank is the regional center for the collection and distribution of food to over 100 non-profit and faith-based organizations, according to their website.