CARROLLTON, Va. — A former Virginia National Guard airman who faced a laundry list of charges related to possessing and distributing child pornography pleaded guilty.

Isle of Wight County sheriff's deputies arrested 37-year-old Gregory Wacks back in April after getting a tip from Homeland Security Investigations.

RELATED: Deputies arrest Air Force reservist from Isle of Wight County for child pornography

After a complaint was filed last November about an account on a messaging app called Kik with a profile photo of a naked child, investigators traced the account to Wacks.

Wacks was assigned to the 192nd Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis and is a drill status airman who works full-time for the VNG at Langley Air Force Base as a Title 32 federal technician.

He'll be sentenced in April 2020.