ST PAUL, Minn. — A former Bethel University football player has been charged with raping three women last year.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged Gideon Erhabor with three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with three fellow students last school year.

Jail records show Erhabor was arrested on Dec. 3, 2019 in Collin County Texas, where his hometown of McKinney is located.

According to court records, the first alleged incident occurred on Sept. 11, 2018 when he invited the victim to his room to watch a movie. The victim said she told Erhabor multiple times she did not want to have sex, but he ignored her and became aggressive and "forced himself upon her," according to the criminal complaint. When interviewed by police, Erhabor claimed it was consensual.

The second incident occurred on Oct. 7, 2018 at a house party, according to complaint. The victim said she had blacked out and had no memory of the incident, but Erhabor told her about it a little more than a month later. On Nov. 30, 2018, the victim said Erhabor climbed into her bed uninvited. She told police he then brought up the October incident, telling her that they had sex and that she had fallen asleep. When Erhabor talked to police, he denied that she had been unconscious, according to the complaint.

The third incident allegedly happened on Dec. 8, 2018 at a house party in Shoreview, Minnesota, after the victim had blacked out, according to prosecutors. The victim said when she asked Erhabor if anything had happened or if she needed to "get anything," he told her "I used a condom. You're fine."

Erhabor told police that it was consensual, but then she began to have second thoughts and they stopped, according to the complaint.

Each count has a maximum sentence of 15 years or a $30,000 fine or both.