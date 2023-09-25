Former bookkeeper sentenced for embezzling thousands from Norfolk towing company

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney said the company was in danger of going out of business because of Elizabeth Sullivan's embezzlement.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for embezzling nearly $70,000 from her former employee, the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney announced.

31-year-old Elizabeth Sullivan pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of embezzlement, one count of forgery, and two counts of uttering (passing a forged check).

Prosecutors said that between February and June 2020, Sullivan worked as the bookkeeper for a local, family-owned towing company. While working there, she charged personal expenses on the company credit card and forged her supervisor’s signature on company checks to pay off the card balance.

