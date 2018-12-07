Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story stated the two criminal counts of attempted burglary were thrown out. They were reduced to misdemeanors.

VISTA, Calif. -- Kellen Winslow II, the retired NFL tight end already facing multiple rape and kidnapping charges, was arraigned Thursday on a new charge -- forcibly raping a 17-year-old female who was unconscious at the time.

Winslow, now 34, was 19 at the time of the alleged rape that took place in June 2003 in a San Diego County residence, according to Dan Owens, deputy district attorney in San Diego County.

"California law allows for certain specified sexual offenses to be charged regardless of the time of their commission under certain circumstances," Owens said. "Those circumstances are met in this case. ...

"When there is a rape that occurs and the victim is under the age of 18 years old, there is no statutory time (limit) to when that can be charged. That's exactly what we have here."

Owens declined to provide information when asked if publicity around the previous charges led the alleged victim, now 32, to come forward.

The other felony counts include two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape and one count of forcible sodomy. Winslow pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday at a preliminary hearing in San Diego County Courthouse.

The other two alleged victims are 58 and 54, and one said she was homeless at the time. USA TODAY does not release the identities of alleged victims.

Superior Court Judge Harry M. Elias reduced two criminal counts of attempted burglary to misdemeanors, but Winslow could face life in prison on the remaining eight counts. Elias found enough evidence to move forward on those counts.

Bail was set at $2 million. Winslow's attorneys said he would post bail and be released Thursday or Friday.

The next court hearing is set for Aug. 17.

Winslow's mother, Katrina Ramsey, wept outside the courtroom and his father, Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr., looked upbeat as he spoke to friends and family members.

Winslow II remained impassive during the court proceeding and has been held in custody since his June 14 arrest.

During final deliberations, Winslow II's lead attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said he expected the case to go to trial and "this is going to be hotly contested."

