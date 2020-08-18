Former James City County school staffer accused of sex assault

The alleged abuse took place in the mid-1990s. The school learned of it at the time and the teacher resigned but the student's parents did not want to press charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police in James City County say they have arrested a former school staff member at Walsingham Academy, who allegedly sexually assaulted a student decades ago.

Kimberly Suzanne Orange, now 50-years-old, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with three counts of carnal knowledge and three counts of indecent liberties by someone in a supervisory role.

Police say the victim, who was 13 at the time, came forward last month, even though the alleged abuse happened in 1996 and 1997. Authorities said the school learned about it at that time and Orange resigned. A police report was filed, but the student's parents didn't want to press charges.