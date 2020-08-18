Former James City County school staffer accused of sex assault

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police in James City County say they have arrested a former school staff member at Walsingham Academy, who allegedly sexually assaulted a student decades ago.
Kimberly Suzanne Orange, now 50-years-old, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with three counts of carnal knowledge and three counts of indecent liberties by someone in a supervisory role.
Police say the victim, who was 13 at the time, came forward last month, even though the alleged abuse happened in 1996 and 1997. Authorities said the school learned about it at that time and Orange resigned. A police report was filed, but the student's parents didn't want to press charges.
Orange is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.