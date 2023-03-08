x
Crime

Former navy nurse from Virginia Beach sentenced for attempted coercion of a minor

Curtis Spencer was working at the Langely Air Force Base Hospital last year when he started having explicit conversations conversations with an undercover detective.
Credit: Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com

HAMPTON, Va. — A former Navy nurse from Virginia Beach is facing 10 years in prison after trying to coerce a minor to have sex with him.

In a press release, the Department of Justice said that 44-year-old Curtis Spencer was on active duty in the Navy Nurse Corps last year when he started having sexually explicit conversations with an undercover detective posing as a teenager.

Wade also sent explicit videos and photos of himself to the person he thought was 14 years old, according to court documents.

Then, in August 2022, Spencer left the Langley Air Force Base Hospital where he worked and went to a prearranged meeting place for the purpose of having sex with the teen. Instead, he was met and arrested by the undercover agent.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort by the Justice Department that has been targeting child sexual exploitation for almost 20 years.

