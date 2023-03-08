Former navy nurse from Virginia Beach sentenced for attempted coercion of a minor

Curtis Spencer was working at the Langely Air Force Base Hospital last year when he started having explicit conversations conversations with an undercover detective.

HAMPTON, Va. — A former Navy nurse from Virginia Beach is facing 10 years in prison after trying to coerce a minor to have sex with him.

In a press release, the Department of Justice said that 44-year-old Curtis Spencer was on active duty in the Navy Nurse Corps last year when he started having sexually explicit conversations with an undercover detective posing as a teenager.

according to court documents.

Then, in August 2022, Spencer left the Langley Air Force Base Hospital where he worked and went to a prearranged meeting place for the purpose of having sex with the teen. Instead, he was met and arrested by the undercover agent.