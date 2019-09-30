NEW KENT, Va. — A former New Kent County teacher and coach will spend 10 years behind bars after being indicted on charges involving crimes against a child.

Matthew Duckworth, 40, was arrested in Nov. 2018 and charged with five counts of using communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. The crimes were against a single child, according to deputies.

He was indicted by a grand jury later that month.

Duckworth was a teacher and coach at New Kent High School when the crimes took place. It was reported that he used Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook to send pictures.

A 16-year-old girl told investigators that her teacher sent the pictures in August 2018, according to court documents. He also offered her Xanex pills at one point.