Former NFL star Chip Banks shot in Atlanta, in serious condition

One of the victims in the triple shooting was declared dead at the scene, police say.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are trying to determine what caused a triple shooting that left former four-time Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl linebacker Chip Banks is in serious condition and another man dead.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Rooker tells 11Alive that officers responded to the scene off Oliver Street in northwest Atlanta at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday and found three men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Charles Pharms Jr., was declared dead at the scene, according to Rooker. The other two victims were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to Grady for treatment.

Police say 60-year-old Banks was in serious condition. There was no update on the other victim, identified by Rooker as Bennie C. Harris.

"Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, Rooker said.

She said the investigation is ongoing and that no suspects have been arrested at this time.

Banks was the third overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft out of USC, Banks tallied 5.5 sacks during that strike-shortened season and became so far the only Brown to win the NFL's Rookie of the Year Award (either offense or defense). He was named a first-team All-Pro in 1983 and made the Pro Bowl four of his five seasons in Cleveland, including 1986 when he helped the team reach the AFC Championship Game.

Banks was traded to the San Diego Chargers after that season and later spent four years with the Indianapolis Colts before retiring in 1992. He finished his career with 46 sacks, including 27.5 with the Browns (still eighth all-time in franchise history).