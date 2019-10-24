NORFOLK, Virginia — After being arrested for child sexual abuse back in April, a Catholic school teacher has pleaded guilty to that charge.

According to a statement from the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, Daniel M. Wolfe served as a teacher for 11 years in the 1970s and early 1980s. The diocese received a complaint nearly six months ago from someone who said Wolfe sexually abused them when they were a child.

RELATED: Diocese: Former Norfolk Catholic teacher arrested

The abuse happened in 1978 and 1979 when the victim was a student at a Norfolk Catholic high school.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to crimes against nature Thursday morning.

The diocese maintains an updated list of clergy who have served there and have also had a proven allegation of sexual abuse involving a minor made against them.

Abuse allegations should be reported directly to local law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 1-800-552-7096 and by calling the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064.

RELATED: Diocese won’t say where 'complaint' against Norfolk priest was filed

RELATED: US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

RELATED: Diocese of Charlotte to release list of publicly accused priests by the end the year