Crime

Former Norfolk teacher accused of West Ghent arson gets 10 years in prison

Ryan Elza, who pleaded guilty to arson to an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property, was sentenced to 15 years with five years suspended.
Credit: Norfolk Sheriff's Department
Ryan Elza

NORFOLK, Va. — A former middle school teacher accused of a string of fires in Norfolk's West Ghent neighborhood is expected to serve 10 years in prison.

Ryan Elza, who pleaded guilty to arson to an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property, was sentenced Friday to 15 years with five years suspended.

His conviction stems from a fire in June 2021, where several cars caught on fire and the flames spread to someone's garage. There was another fire along Redgate Avenue, where a car was set on fire. No one was hurt in either one.

Neighbors previously told 13News Now about multiple fires that had been set in the area going back over a year.

In July 2022, Elza pleaded guilty to one of the fires. He agreed to a plea deal with a Norfolk city judge, meaning he couldn't change his plea in the future or ask court officials to reconsider his sentencing.

Elza's next hearing is set for Dec. 2 to discuss restitution.

