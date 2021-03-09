Former Williamsburg, Hampton police officer charged with multiple counts of child pornography

A Virginia Beach man, who was a former officer for Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg and the Hampton Police Department, was federally indicted on multiple charges.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The above video is on file from February 13, 2019.

Nathan Allen Jr., 33, was charged with two counts of attempted production of child pornography, three counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of access with intent to view of child pornography in federal court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Thursday.

A press release states that Allen Jr. allegedly attempted to produce child pornography using a female minor on separate dates in 2019 and 2021. At those times, the minor was 11 and then 12-years-old.

Allen then went on to allegedly receive images depicting child sexual abuse multiple times this past spring and allegedly accessed child pornography on a cell phone in May of this year.