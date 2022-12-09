Former police sergeant gets 11 years in 2019 shooting of Newport News man

Five of the years will be suspended if Albin Pearson has good behavior.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police sergeant convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting death was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five of which are suspended.

A judge decided Friday morning that Albin Pearson should serve the maximum sentence of 10 years on a manslaughter charge and one year on a trespassing misdemeanor.

Five of the years will be suspended if Pearson has good behavior.

In December 2019, Newport News police responded to the home of Henry Kistler Berry III, to arrest him for allegedly abusing the city's 911 system. Police had said that during a struggle, Berry used a stun gun on two or three officers before he was shot by Pearson.

Pearson, along with Officer Dwight Pitterson, were later charged in Berry's killing. Court records show Pitterson was acquitted of all charges, including malicious wounding, following a trial in September 2021.