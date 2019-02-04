VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Port Authority Officer has been was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for numerous charges of child pornography.

Virginia Beach Police said 51-year-old John William Princeton was arrested and charged in February 2018 with 27 counts of possession of obscene material with a minor, and 13 counts of produce, distribute, finance - child pornography.

Virginia Beach Police Department Special Investigations Unit found over 1,300 child pornography files from Princeton’s computer using two different IP addresses.

Some of the child pornography involved children as young as three years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct with adult men. There was also a file that showed a child engaging in bestiality. Further investigation revealed Princeton to be the subscriber for those IP addresses.

Detectives say the incident dates March 21, 2017, and January 3, 2018.

Princeton was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison, and 105 years suspended.