Ex-Rock Church parishioner says pastor who was arrested sexually assaulted her in 2018

Pastor John Blanchard was recently arrested in Chesterfield County on prostitution charges. Now, a former member is coming forward about her past with Blanchard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When the news broke about Pastor John Blanchard's arrest in Chesterfield County, Jenna Sellers says she felt overwhelmed. She waited three years to speak out about her past.

Rock Church In Virginia Beach issued a statement Wednesday, saying Senior Pastor John Blanchard stepped down. This comes after Chesterfield County Police say they arrested Blanchard, along with 16 other men, on prostitution-related charges involving underage people through social media.

Sellers, a former member of Rock Church, said she worked as the assistant of Senior Pastors Robin and John Blanchard. She started in 2011 and worked in various positions, including leading a single women's group.

Sellers said she started noticing unusual behavior when John Blanchard would randomly show up to her home with gifts for her and her family. According to Sellers and the Virginia Beach court documents obtained by 13News Now, Sellers recalled Blanchard offering to come over to her home in 2018 to help work on the church's website.

Sellers said she had a pain in her shoulder that day and said she was going to go upstairs to get medicine for it. That's when she said Blanchard offered to rub her shoulders. When she said no, she said he kept persisting.

"I'm thinking, 'This is bizarre. What is going on with Pastor John? Does he not think this is wrong?'" said Sellers with her hands clasped together. "Then, he made a move on me and he totally disregarded my 'no' and did really inappropriate things to me."

Sellers filed charges against Blanchard in 2019, accusing him of sexual assault. The judge eventually found him not guilty on these charges.

"He ended up being found not guilty, but that doesn't mean it didn't happen," said Sellers. "It did happen to me. Church leadership knew and decided not to remove him from his position."

Sellers said it didn't take long when she received backlash from church leaders.

"They [members] were forbidden from speaking with me. I lost an entire support system," she said. "Every single one of my friends that I spent the last eight years with... I had to walk away from."

In wake of the latest news of Blanchard's arrest out of Chesterfield County, Sellers said she is tired of holding back and felt the need to speak up about her own experience.

Blanchard filed a charge in return, calling Sellers' accusations false. He also filed an entirely new charge against another member of the church, accusing that member of defamation.

Blanchard now faces two charges in the separate Chesterfield County case, including felony solicitation of prostitution involving underage people.