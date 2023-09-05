Former Southampton County deputy charged with giving cell phone to a prisoner

Katie Renay McCann, 34, was appointed as a deputy on July 3 and terminated Monday, the same day of her arrest.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A former deputy with the Southampton County Sheriff's Office was arrested Monday for allegedly giving a cell phone to a prisoner.

Katie Renay McCann, 34, was charged with one count of illegal conveyance of a cellular phone to a prisoner, one count of conspiracy of illegal conveyance of a cellular phone to a prisoner and three counts of delivery of articles to prisoners or committed persons.

She was appointed as a deputy on July 3 and terminated Monday, the same day of her arrest. She was assigned to the sheriff's office's detention division.

Her arrest came after the sheriff's office got information about "potential policy and criminal violations" Saturday and began an investigation.