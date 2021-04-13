Former tax preparer sentenced for IRS fraud

Authorities say that as a result of Nikia Tull’s actions between 2014 and 2019, the IRS lost about $230,000.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman on Monday was sentenced to 33 months in prison for wire fraud, and for preparing more than 30 fraudulent income tax returns.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Nikia Tull was the co-owner of "Phoenix Financial Tax Service," which had locations in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Suffolk.

Some of the fraudulent items Tull included were residential energy credits, unreimbursed employee expenses, charitable contributions, and business losses.

Authorities also say she charged her clients based on the number of separate forms filed with each return, so she was able to collect more fees for herself by including the false items and amounts

We're told that as a result of Tull’s actions between 2014 and 2019, the IRS lost about $230,000.

Tull was also convicted of a wire fraud scheme where she submitted false and fraudulently altered bank statements in support of online applications for loans of $20,000 and $50,000 for her business.