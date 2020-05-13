Former Virginia Beach human rights board member charged with assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Court records show that a former member of a Virginia city’s Human Rights Commission has been arrested on domestic-related charges for the second time in a year.
News outlets report that 35-year-old LaKendrick Coburn El was charged Tuesday with simple assault and battery of a family member.
Court documents allege a victim told Virginia Beach police that El slapped her head, and in February, a woman also claimed he grabbed a “headdress” from her head and ripped it.
El was appointed to the commission in 2019 but later resigned.
The Virginian-Pilot says he couldn't be reached for comment, but court documents indicate he denies the accusations and plans to represent himself.
