Former Virginia Beach human rights board member charged with assault

LaKendrick Coburn El was charged Tuesday with assault and battery of a family member. He had resigned from the Human Rights Commission over anti-LGBT Facebook posts.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Court records show that a former member of a Virginia city’s Human Rights Commission has been arrested on domestic-related charges for the second time in a year.

News outlets report that 35-year-old LaKendrick Coburn El was charged Tuesday with simple assault and battery of a family member.

Court documents allege a victim told Virginia Beach police that El slapped her head, and in February, a woman also claimed he grabbed a “headdress” from her head and ripped it.

El was appointed to the commission in 2019 but later resigned.