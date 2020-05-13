x
Former Virginia Beach human rights board member charged with assault

LaKendrick Coburn El was charged Tuesday with assault and battery of a family member. He had resigned from the Human Rights Commission over anti-LGBT Facebook posts.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Court records show that a former member of a Virginia city’s Human Rights Commission has been arrested on domestic-related charges for the second time in a year. 

News outlets report that 35-year-old LaKendrick Coburn El was charged Tuesday with simple assault and battery of a family member. 

Court documents allege a victim told Virginia Beach police that El slapped her head, and in February, a woman also claimed he grabbed a “headdress” from her head and ripped it. 

El was appointed to the commission in 2019 but later resigned. 

The Virginian-Pilot says he couldn't be reached for comment, but court documents indicate he denies the accusations and plans to represent himself.

