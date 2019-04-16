VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former security assistant at a Virginia Beach middle school pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of sex crimes involving a minor.

Rapheal Shields pleaded guilty to Carnal Knowledge and Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He was arrested after a mother allegedly caught her teenage daughter having a sexual relationship with him in November of 2018.

According to court documents, Shields communicated with the 14-year-old through email. On the morning of November 25, 2018, the teen's mother caught her daughter, after sneaking out the night before, returning home.

After questioning her daughter, the mother learned of the relationship with Shields.

Investigators found that Shields developed relationships with the 14-year-old and other girls.

Shields will serve 4 years in prison and 16 years on probation.