Former York County little league coach pleads guilty to 4 charges of 'carnal knowledge of a child'

Police arrested Shawn Tenkley, 41, in September 2022 for alleged child sex crimes.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A former York County little league baseball coach pled guilty to four charges of carnal knowledge of a child, the York County Circuit Court confirmed to 13News Now.

The plea comes after the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office arrested Shawn Tenkley, 41, in September 2022 and charged him with 27 felonies related to alleged sexual acts with a child.

The sheriff's office had said the victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.

In March, as part of a plea deal, a grand jury certified the four charges of carnal knowledge of a child, according to online court documents.

The other charges — forcible sodomy and taking indecent liberties with a child — were nolle prossed, or dismissed, by prosecutors.

At the time of Tenkley's arrest, York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. "Danny" Diggs said the charges stem from a series of incidents that allegedly happened in York County between January and April of last year.

He said Tenkley was known in the community as a little league coach, but he said the victim in this investigation was neither a family member nor a member of a Little League team.